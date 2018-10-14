Nigeria's Super Falcons to begin camping on Monday ahead AWCON 2018

Nigeria's female football national team, the Super Falcons will open camp on Monday, to commence preparations for the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations in Ghana.

The defending champions are heading back to camp at the start of the week to await the competition's draw ceremony, which will hold next Sunday, October 21 at Kempinski Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

Head coach, Thomas Dennerby said the first phase of the camping, which is scheduled to end on October 28, would be solely for home-based players.

Dennerby said successful players from the first phase will join overseas-based professionals for the second stage of camping, which is billed to begin on October 29 in Abuja.

He is expected to announce his final 21-player squad for the tournament before November 4, as Nigeria aim to make the best of being to every edition of Africa Women's Cup of Nations since its inception in 1991.

At Ghana 2018, the 10-time champions will be looking to defend the title they lifted in Cameroon two years ago and qualify for the FIFA World Cup in France next year.

