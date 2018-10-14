Ghana youngster Jonah Osabutey makes big impact, scores on debut for Werder Bremen pros

Ghana youth striker Jonah Osabutey took a major step in his career in Europe when he scored in his first match for the first team of German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen over the weekend.

The 20-year-old scored the winner in the friendly against Osnabruck on Friday night in his first game for the senior side after playing with the juniors for about one year.

Osabutey, a former player of Tema Youth and Ghana U20 international, when his goal rescued the Bundesliga side against the leaders of the third division league in Germany.

The attacker was given the chance to impress and demonstrate that he can deliver with the senior side and he showed the coach that he can play among the seniors when given the chance.

In front of 3,984 spectators at the Bremen Bridge stadium, Kevin Mohwald put the Green-White in the lead before the break with a magnificent shot from the penalty area in the 25th minute.

After the restart, the hosts dominated the action and rewarded by Bashkim Renneke with the equalizer in the 52th minute.

The Ghanaian ensured that Werder struck back with Osabutey heading in a cross from Christian Gross on 70 minutes.

The strike was decisive and also give Osabutey that he could break into the first team after the international break after showing his prowess in the game.

His continuous good showing bodes well for the player's chances in playing in the Ghana national team as he will join the growing number of talented young players being monitored by Ghana James Kwesi Appiah.

Osabutey has been playing for the U23 side of Werder Bremen since his move from Tema Youth but an injury, four months ago, after an explosive start in the European country threatened his progress.

