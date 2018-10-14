Betway Ghana’s Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah picks Forty Under 40 Awards

The country manager of Ghana's leading online sports betting company, Betway, Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah bagged two awards at the second edition of the Forty Under 40 awards.

The ceremony held at the plush Kempinski Hotel in Accra, on Saturday night, saw the hardworking businessman awarded for his efforts and contributions to the development of Ghana. Mr. Nkrumah was awarded the Sales, Marketing and Advertising accolade alongside the Men's People's Choice award.

The awards seeks to honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation's most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of 40 from a wide range of industries.

It also seeks to place emphasis on these individuals' impeccable results through commitment to business growth, professional excellence and community service.

The Forty under 40 awards scheme is organised by Xodus communications, handlers of the Ghana Oil & Gas Awards, Ghana Auto Awards, Ghana Aviation Awards and Ghana Manufacturing Awards.

