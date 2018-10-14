Ghana winger Solomon Asante wins Red Fury Most Valuable Player for 2018

Phoenix Rising winger Solomon Asante has been named Red Fury Player of the year after an outstanding season in the United Soccer League.

The Red Fury is an independent soccer supporters group in Phoenix, supporting USL club Phoenix Rising FC.

The Ghana international adds the Red Fury Award to his tall list of accolades this year.

Asante bagged a hat-trick of awards this year at the Phoenix Rising awards night last week.

Asante was voted the best player of the club, best foreign player and won the best goal of the season for his effort against Oklahoma City Energy.

Red Fury took to Instagram to thank the Ghanaian for the great moments this year.

" @magic20_ receiving his @redfuryphx MVP award for the 2018 season. We love you Solo! Thanks for everything," Red Fury posted.

The former Berekum Chelsea forward joined Phoenix Rising from Congolese giants TP Mezembe last year.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com