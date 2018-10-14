Ministry for Youth and Sports to dialogue with The National Amputee Football Team

The Ministry for Youth and Sports (MoYS) and the National Sports Authority (NSA) have called on members of the National Amputee Football team, to desist from their intended demonstration against the government on Monday, October 15.

Members of the Amputee Football team, are planning to embark on a demonstration against the Government on Monday, over what they termed as neglect by the government and refusal of the government to sponsor their participation in the 2018 Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico.

According to MoYS and NSA, their attention has been drawn to a story captured by various online news portals of the intended demonstration by the National Amputees Team, the Black Challenge, against Government on Monday, 15th October, 2018.

In a statement from MOYS, copied to GNA Sports, it urged the team, the Black Challenge, to desist from its intended demonstration and dialogue with them for an amicable solution.

It said, the Ministry through NSA engaged the National Amputees Team to resolve and work out their modalities for their participation in the forthcoming Amputee Football Word Cup in Mexico from October 24 to November 5, 2018, but the engagement proved futile.

'After the engagement by the NSA, it proved to be an unsuccessful resolution, therefore, the Ministry and the Authority found it difficult to deal with any of the factions'.

The statement said, MOYS and NSA cannot sponsor a team with two factions adding that 'in a letter dated 3rd October, 2018 to the National Amputee Team the National Sports Authority stated that; it was not in a position to give financial support this time round due to the terms of reference unfulfilled by the Committee, with infighting and disunity within.

'It is ironic that a team led by one of its factions is currently participating in a tournament in the United Kingdom without the approval of the Ministry and NSA.

'Nonetheless, Government wishes to reiterate its willingness to assist any National Team that qualifies to participate in any international tournament on behalf of the nation,' it added.

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA