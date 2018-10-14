Gibraltar Win Competitive Match For First Time After Wrong Anthem Played

Gibraltar won a competitive game for the first time by beating Armenia in the Nations League - and received an apology from the hosts after the wrong national anthem was played beforehand.

The anthem of Liechtenstein was mistakenly used instead of Gibraltar's.

Gibraltar's FA said its Armenian counterpart had apologised.

Joseph Chipolina's second-half penalty then gave the visitors, who became a Uefa-affiliated team in 2013, a first competitive victory in 23 matches.

It was also their first points in any competition, as they lost all of their Euro 2016 and 2018 World Cup qualifying matches.

Their two previous victories - against Malta and Latvia - had come in friendly matches.

Armenia, who had Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan in their side, are above bottom-placed Gibraltar on goal difference in Group D4.

In what was an eventful day for Gibraltan footballers, goalkeeper Deren Ibrahim scored from his own half for English National League South club Dartford.