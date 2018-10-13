Suspended Samudeen Ibrahim Denies Having Contract With Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim has denied having a running contract with the club.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder claims he is a free agent after his contract with Hearts of Oak expired last week.

But the Ghana Premier League giants insist they are still contracted to the player and have decided to suspend him with immediate effect.

'For the contract, I don't consider myself under any contract, it is finished because what will you use the remaining 2 weeks for? Ibrahim told FOX FM.

He added, 'the club have no intention of renewing the contract for me and I am not going to beg the management to renew it. If management wants you to renew your contract they wouldn't wait until it is left with 6 months. The documents are with them and they which player's contract has ended', the self-exiled midfielder added.

However, Public Relations Officer of Hearts of Oak SC, Opare Addo has insisted that the midfielder is still a player of the club and that he is still bonded to the club.

'We have a contract with him. He still has not less than half a season with Hearts of Oak SC', Opare Addo reacted on Fox FM.

The two parties are at loggerheads with Ibrahim not willing to rejoin Hearts of Oak whiles management insist he remains their player.

