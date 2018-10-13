“If you are unable to learn and pass the tests of life, success will miss out in your choice of vocabulary”By: Adjei Kwame M.
Asante Kotoko Goalkeeper Felix Annan Revels In Debut Black Stars Appearance
Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has expressed his delight after fulfilling his dream of playing the Black Stars.
The 23-year-old shot-stopper kept a clean on his debut appearance for the Black Stars during their 3-0 win over his parent club, Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday.
Speaking to Sunyani-based Moonlite FM after the game, the former WAFA Academy custodian was astonished to have fulfilled a long-time dream of lining up for the West African giants.
"The feeling was joyful, dream fulfilled, strange feeling and a great moment playing for the Black Stars against Kotoko," Annan stated on Moonlite FM.
"Anyone who watched the game will testify that it was a great game although Kotoko lost the game but they gave us a tough game."
