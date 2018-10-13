Ghana winger, Christian Atsu has applauded Asante Kotoko duo Sogne Yacouba and Guinean import Naby Keita after Friday's friendly. The duo impressed their 3:0...
Asante Kotoko Duo Sogne Yacouba And Naby Keita Earn Applauds From Christian Atsu
Ghana winger, Christian Atsu has applauded Asante Kotoko duo Sogne Yacouba and Guinean import Naby Keita after Friday's friendly.
The duo impressed their 3:0 defeat to the senior national team the Black Stars.
However, the Newcastle United ace believes the two foreign imports played some high profile football.
''Ghana has a lot of talent. There are a lot of players that I have seen in Kotoko and all they need is the right direction, right coaching.
"There was a guy who is very tall and slim (Naby Keita) and the guy in the rasta (Sogne Yacouba),'' Atsu said in a post-match interview.