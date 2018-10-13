Kotoko Coach Akunnor Blames Inferiority Complex For Black Stars Defeat

Asante Kotoko coach CK Akunnor claims 'inferiority complex' cost his side the 3-0 defeat to the Black Stars in Friday's friendly.

The Porcupine Warriors conceded after the first goal after 21 minutes but shipped in two more in the second stanza.

Akunnor, taking charge of his first match, insists the magnitude of the scoreline is unacceptable.

"If you sign for a club like Kotoko, you wouldn't expect your first game from such an opponent. But it was a good game for us. I've learned from it. This game has opened my eyes on some of the players. We were very happy," Akunnor said during the post-match conference.

"The first half wasn't the best but we did well in the second half. Probably we showed too much respect. We were a little bit jittery when we've possession. But in the second half, we came with a bit of confidence. We conceded two very quick goals which also affected us. We would've accepted a 1-0 or 2-0 scoreline but 3-0? he quizzed.

"The Black stars were a strong side and very experience. They know what to do at every particular time."

