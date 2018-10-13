Ghana midfielder Prince Buaben has predicted a bright future for Falkirk FC after joining the club until January.
Buaben joined the Bairns as a free agent after exiting Hearts of Midlothian last term.
The midfielder has been training with his new team-mates for the past week, working on his fitness with an aim of being match sharp and taking part competitively once league football returns from the international break.
He said: 'The team is in a low league position right now, and the supporters are upset. We understand that.
'But the team has been working so hard. It's been amazing since I came in.
'Football is a strange place sometimes where you can work really hard but not get the rewards - but I am certain it will come.
'The guys work so so hard in training but it hasn't really happened in games so far.
Prince Buaben Envisages Bright Future At Falkirk FC
Ghana midfielder Prince Buaben has predicted a bright future for Falkirk FC after joining the club until January.
Buaben joined the Bairns as a free agent after exiting Hearts of Midlothian last term.
The midfielder has been training with his new team-mates for the past week, working on his fitness with an aim of being match sharp and taking part competitively once league football returns from the international break.
He said: 'The team is in a low league position right now, and the supporters are upset. We understand that.
'But the team has been working so hard. It's been amazing since I came in.
'Football is a strange place sometimes where you can work really hard but not get the rewards - but I am certain it will come.
'The guys work so so hard in training but it hasn't really happened in games so far.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com