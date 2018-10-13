Coach Kwesi Appiah Impressed With Black Stars Performance against Asante Kotoko

Head coach of the Black Stars, coach Kwesi Appiah says he is excited over their performance against Asante Kotoko.

The Black Stars humbled the Ghana Premier League side by 3-0 in a friendly encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday after the country's third qualifiers against Sierra Leone was cancelled.

Speaking to the media after the game, coach Appiah was impressed with the display of his team and said it's a good preparation for next month AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia.

"It was a good exercise for me, the essence of this game was to test some of the players that I invited. Some of them is been a while since I invited them.' Kwesi Appiah said.

"Some of them I wasn't too sure about them. I needed this game to have a look at them before our next game next month'

"This game has opened my eyes to change my decision on a lot of them' He said.

"I'm very impressed with the performance of the team, they played so well I wasn't expecting them to play at that level. Some of them I even don't know them. But I was very impressed.' he added.

"All the exercise I have been doing the whole year is to look at players who are playing at the highest level and I think most of the players are really good it's important they keep playing at the same level," he said.