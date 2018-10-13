2019 AFCON Qualifier: Egypt Ease Past Swaziland In Group J

Egypt moved a step closer to booking their ticket to Cameroon with a convincing 4-1 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier win over eSwatini at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Friday evening.

Victory moves Egypt level on points with Tunisia in Group J.

Ahmed Elmohamady, Amr Warda, Mahmoud Trezeguet and Mohamed Salah all found the back of the net for the hosts in the first half, with the Pharaohs having now netted 10 goals in their last two games.

The hosts opened the scoring in the sixth minute through Elmohamady. Goalscorer turned proved five minutes later with the Egyptian skipper teeing up Warda who finished with aplomb to double the home side's lead.

Trezeguet made it 3-0 on the half-hour mark before Salah sent those in attendance into delirium with arguably the best of his 38 international goals on the cusp of half-time.

The Liverpool forward curled a left-footed shot straight into the back of the net from a corner kick for a record-breaking 12th goal in Afcon qualifying for the North African's.

Trezeguet was denied his brace on the hour mark as Egypt pressed for more goals in the second half.

Sihlangu Semnikati, though, never stopped fighting and netted an 84th-minute consolation through Sibonginkosi Gamedze for a timely boost ahead of the reverse fixture in Manzini on Tuesday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com