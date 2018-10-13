AFCON 2019 Qualifier: Rampant Ivory Coast Put Four Past CAR

Ivory Coast overcame Central African Republic (CAR) 4-0 in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification Group H match at the Stade Bouake in Bouake on Friday.

The win saw the Elephants remain second on the group table, while the Wild Beasts also remained third on the standings.

The Elephants were eyeing their second successive win in Group H having defeated Rwanda 2-1 away last month.

While the Wild Beasts were looking to return to winning ways in their qualifying campaign having lost 1-0 to Guinea away.

The hosts got off to the perfect start as they grabbed an early goal through England-based striker Jonathan Kodija three minutes into the encounter.

The Aston Villa forward beat CAR goalkeeper Geoffrey Lembet to make it 1-0 to Ivory Coast much to the delight of the home crowd.

Spain-based midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia worked tirelessly in midfield for visitors as they looked to level matters in the first-half.

However, Ivory Coast were able to hold on to their lead and they were leading 1-0 at half-time.

A second-half which was dominated by the Elephants followed as Eric Bailly scored eight minutes after the restart to make it 2-0 to Ivory Coast.

It was soon 3-0 to Ivory Coast with Cheick Doukoure beating Lembet as the hosts continued their dominance over the Wild Beasts.

Maxwell Cornet, who is a former France youth international, put his name on the scoresheet with the CAR defence exposed.

The Olympique Lyonnais forward sealed Ivory Coast's 4-0 victory over CAR when he scored with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Ivory Coast (1) 4 (Kodija 26', Bailly 53', Doukoure 58', Cornet 75') CAR (0) 0

Ivory Coast XI: Gbohouo, Kanon, Bailly, Aurier, Konan, Seri, Gradel, Kessie, Die, Kodjia, Zaha. CAR XI: Lembet, Yamissi, Yambere, Kassai, Auzingoni, Mabide, Kondogbia, Anzite, Kethevoama, N' Gakoutou, Mafouta.

