Felix Annan Keeps Clean Sheet On Ghana Debut Against His Club Kotoko

Goalkeeper Felix Annan earned his first international cap on Friday evening against his club Asante Kotoko.

Annan was named between the sticks by head coach Kwesi Appiah to test the in-form shot-stopper.

He kept a clean sheet in the 3-0 win for the Black Stars thanks to goals from Majeed Waris, Emmanuel Boateng and Christian Atsu.

Annan has been in top form this season and already won two player-of-the-month awards at Asante Kotoko.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com