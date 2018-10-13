Black Stars Rip Kotoko Apart In Friendly

The Senior Male National team of Ghana, the Black Stars have schooled Asante Kotoko in a friendly match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium dismantling them by 3:0.

The Stars were summoned to camp to honor an African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Sierra Leone.

The match what was officially scheduled to be played yesterday could not come off due to the ongoing impasse between the Sierra Leonean government and the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

Upon the cancellation of the AFCON qualifier, the technical bench in sync with the players called to camp agreed to play the Porcupine Warriors in a friendly.

The Black Stars accepted to play the match to please the teeming fans of Ghana who have been supporting them throughout the years.

At the end of ninety minutes at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium today, it is the senior national that that have come out victorious.

Nantes striker Abdul Majid Waris opened the scoring for the Black Stars in the first half on the twenty-first minute. The first half of the match eventually ending 1:0 in favour of the stars.

Several changes by both coaches in the second half of the match changed the tempo of the game a bit but not the excitement the match presented to the numerous fans at the stadium.

Levante striker Emmanuel Boateng added the second goal shortly after the commencement of the second half. He found the back of the net after he connected a sweet cross from Christian Atsu.

Atsu who played very well in today’s game killed the game after he scored the third goal of the match.

Even though Kotoko lost the match, they gave a good account of themselves and gave the Black Stars a good run for their money. The stars are expected to fly back to their various clubs latest by Monday.

Black Stars Starting XI:

Annan, Jonathan Mensah, John Boye, Lumor, Acquah, Isaac Sackey, Mensah, Nana Ampomah, Atsu, Waris

Kotoko starting-XI

Danlad, Amos, Abass, Wahab, Badu, Senanu, Boahene, Bonsu, Jordan, Yacouba, Obed.