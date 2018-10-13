PSG v Red Star Belgrade: 'Match-Fixing' Inquiry Into 6-1 Champions League Win

French authorities are investigating potential match-fixing in Paris St-Germain's 6-1 Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade this month.

A Red Star official allegedly placed a bet of nearly 5m euros (£4.3m) for the Serbian club to lose by five goals, reported French newspaper L'Equipe.

The French National Finance Prosecutor (PNF) is investigating the claims after being alerted by Uefa.

In a statement, PSG expressed their "amazement and indignation".

They added: "Paris Saint-Germain reiterates its commitment to a fundamental principle of sport, that of the integrity of competitions and therefore refutes any form of practice that could call into question that integrity."

BBC Sport has contacted Red Star Belgrade for comment.

Brazil forward Neymar scored a hat-trick and Edinson Cavani, Angel di Maria and Kylian Mbappe also netted at Parc des Princes in Paris on 3 October.

Former Germany international Marko Marin scored a second-half goal for Red Star.