Football-Starved Kumasi Fans To Get Chance Of High Profile Game Between Black Stars And Asante Kotoko

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium is expected to be filled to capacity today for the upcoming high-profile friendly clash between the Black Stars and Asante Kotoko.

The Black Stars will come up against the Porcupine Warriors following the cancellation of their AFCON 2019 qualifier with the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone by FIFA.

The team was due to play their West African neighbours in the qualifiers on Thursday but the game was rescinded due to the government of Sierra Leone's interference in the activities of the SLFA.

Coach Kwesi Appiah is expected to use the opportunity to test the fringe players in the squad.

Meanwhile, today's encounter marks C.K Akunnor's first game on the bench since his appointment as Kotoko manager.

