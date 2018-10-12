Golden Star Resources, Giant Of Africa Hold Basketball Clinic In Prestea

Golden Star Resources in partnership with Giant of Africa has organized a 3-day basketball clinic for selected talented basketball players across the country.

The residential program started on Friday 12th October 2018 and will take place at Prestea in the Western Region until Sunday, 14th October 2018.

As part of the clinic, Golden Star has constructed a recreational facility which includes multipurpose basketball courts to be used for the clinic; after which it will be handed over to the Prestea community as part of efforts to promote basketball and other less promoted sports in the country.

The training sessions are led by international basketball coaches and will also include motivational speaking sessions from musicians M.anifest and Kofi Kinaata.

“The move forms part of the Golden Star Resources' community engagement and youth development programs,” Gerard Osei Boakye, Group Corporate Affairs Manager of Golden Star Resources told Citi Sports.

“We hope that this will continue every year and eyes will begin to be on Prestea because these basketball two courts are professionally constructed.

“Hopefully in the future, some basketball tournaments can be played here and training camps can be held ahead of competitions as well,” he said.