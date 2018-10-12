The Current State Of Hearts Of Oak Is More Than A 'Dead Person' - Amankwah Mireku

Former Hearts of Oak skipper, Yaw Amankwa Mireku has shockingly compared the club to a dead person claiming a dead body is better than the club.

The capital based club has failed to win a major trophy since 2008/09 season.

However, the former Ghana U-20 star who led the club to win mmultiple titles during his days at the club has audaciously compared his former team to a corpse, sending condolence in a comic way.

“The state of the Hearts of Oak is more than a dead person, so I sent my condolence to all fans”, Amankwa Mireku told Kumasi based OTEC FM.

Hearts of Oak have been in the news for the erroneous have top the billings with many players running down their contracts while the current players of the club are have also refused to renew their contracts.