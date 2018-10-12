Retiring From Football Has Always Been Difficult - Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah has insisted that he still have the passion to play active football on the pitch despite hanging his boots.

The former Fernebache and Juventus ace have now taken a technical role in the Black Stars team after retiring from the game some years back.

However, the 37-year-old an interview with South African magazine Soccerladuma noted how difficult is been since hanging his boots.

"Retiring from football? It has been very difficult," he said

To just stop what you have been doing with love and passion for so many years has been hard.