Phar Rangers Duo Mensah, Wiredu Join Slovenian Side NK Krsko

Slovenian top flight side NK Krsko have finalized the signings of Ghanaian duo Stephen Wiredu and Samuel Mensah from Division Two League outfit Phar Rangers.

The pair joined the Nuclear Boys on a season-long loan deal on Thursday.

According to reports, they sealed their deals before the Slovenian transfer window was closed.

Stephen a striker, scored an amazing 13 goals in 15 games in the 2016/17 Division One League.

Mensah, who is a La native, is a high flying winger with attacking instincts who also plays as an attacking midfielder also had a wonderful outing in the second-tier league with 4 goals in 17 games.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com