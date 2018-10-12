Dan Quaye Hails Patrick Razak's Switch To FC Horoya

Former Hearts of Oak legend, Dan Ziem Quaye has heaped praises on Patrick Razak over his move to Guinean side Horoya AC.

The Black Stars 'B' winger completed his move to the Guinean giants after signing a two-year deal on Tuesday.

According to Quaye, the diminutive winger made the right move by leaving the Accra-based giants to sign for Horoya AC.

"Fantastic move. This is a big deal for me if you ask. We've seen what the Guinean club is doing and I am glad for Razak.' Dan Quaye told Footballmadeinghana in an exclusive interview.

"I am Hearts of Oak boy. My heart is there and Olympics. But you cannot expect key players like Cobbinah, Razak, Abbey to stay when conditions are bad.'

"You sit down and look at the list of players that have left the club in the last one year and it's pathetic.' Quaye lamented.

"For me, I'm going to support Razak to succeed in Guinea and if he does well he can get another big move from there'.

Quaye was a core member of Hearts of Oak's side that clinched the Africa Champions League in 2000.