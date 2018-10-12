Blame Mark Noonan For Hearts of Oak Players Exodus - Amankwah Mireku

Former Hearts of Oak star, Amankwah Mireku has descended heavily on the Managing Director of the club, Mark Noonan for the reason why players keep on leaving the club.

Since the appointment of the American as the MD of the club, key players of the Phobian club have refused to extend their contract with the club and have consistently forced their way out of the club with Patrick Razak being the latest player to depart the club after signing a two-year deal with Guinean giants Horoya AC.

During an interview with OTEC FM, Mireku lamented on the current happenings in the club saddens him, claiming that it's due Mark Noonan's poor management style.

"The player of Hearts of Oak are leaving because they are agitated about the money given to Mark Noonan every month," he told OTEC FM.

