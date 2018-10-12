Felix Annan To Feature For Asante Kotoko In Black Stars Friendly Today

Felix Annan will return back to his parent club, Asante Kotoko in the friendly with the Black Stars today.

The promising goalkeeper was named in Kwesi Appiah's 23 man squad for the doubleheader AFCON qualifier encounter against Sierra Leone.

The must-win encounter has been cancelled by FIFA because of a ban against the Sierra Leone Football Association for government interference.

The Black Stars have been preparing for the game since Monday and will play Asante Kotoko, who owns Felix Annan on Friday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The senior national team has agreed to release the player to feature for his club as the two lock horns in Kumasi today.

The match kicks off at 16:00GMT.