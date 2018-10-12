modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Church Services Are Simply Canaanite Entertainment!!—letter To Eric In Ghan...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
44 minutes ago | Sports News

Goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe Nears A Switch To Ethiopian Giants Saint Georges FC

Ghanasoccernet.com
Goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe Nears A Switch To Ethiopian Giants Saint Georges FC

Former Medeama SC goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe is close to agreeing a deal with Ethiopian giants Saint Georges FC.

The 26-year-old shot stopper terminated his contract with Zambian side Lusaka Dynamos following unpaid entitlements.

Tagoe completed and successfully passed his medical in the early hours of Friday.

He will officially sign his contract with the Horsemen later on Monday.

Tagoe was a significant figure for Medeama SC when they won the Ghana FA Cup in 2013 and 2015.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1The one who does not have compassion for a neighbor is a beast before God.

By: Kyei-Afrifa. Ma. Ger quot-img-1
body-container-line