Goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe Nears A Switch To Ethiopian Giants Saint Georges FC

Former Medeama SC goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe is close to agreeing a deal with Ethiopian giants Saint Georges FC.

The 26-year-old shot stopper terminated his contract with Zambian side Lusaka Dynamos following unpaid entitlements.

Tagoe completed and successfully passed his medical in the early hours of Friday.

He will officially sign his contract with the Horsemen later on Monday.

Tagoe was a significant figure for Medeama SC when they won the Ghana FA Cup in 2013 and 2015.

