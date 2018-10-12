Samudeen Ibrahim Signs Three-Year Deal With Local Agency Micky Sports Management

Suspended Hearts of Oak midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim has signed a three-year deal management contract with Micky Sports Management.

The local agency manages Black Stars defender Rashid Sumaila and Hearts of Oak defender Christopher Bonney.

Ibrahim claims he is a free agent after his contract with Hearts of Oak expired last week.

But the Ghana Premier League giants insist they are still contracted to the player and have decided to suspend him with immediate effect.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com