Sierra Leone FA Ban To Stay As Government Says No To FIFA Demands

The government of Sierra Leone has 'reiterated' that the legal process of the Anti-corruption Commission against suspended Sierra Leone FA madam president Isha Johansen and general secretary Chris Camara 'can neither be interfered with not obstructed.'

It has also affirmed that the suspension of the duo 'must be complied with' in line with the anti-graft laws.

The government through the Director of Sports, Dr Kenneth Brima, was responding to Fifa demands to have Isha and Camara reinstated before their ban on the football body can be lifted.

Fifa banned the SLFA last Friday due to government interference in its affairs after several warnings.

Efforts to have the ban removed in time to allow the country to participate in the Afcon 2019 qualifiers was set in motion early this week following a stakeholders meeting at the State House.

The meeting agreed to a mediation process to end the stalemate and Isha wrote to Fifa appealing for the ban to be lifted, however, this was out rightly rejected by the Zurich-based global football body as she and Camara had not been allowed back in office.

'The minister of sports will constitute a delegation to Zurich comprising all parties to engage Fifa in a bid to resolve the current impasse especially the lifting of the SLFA suspension,' Brima further said.

Sierra Leone were scheduled to play Ghana in the Afcon 2019 qualifiers Group F in Kumasi Thursday but Caf cancelled the match as the country is now not allowed to engage in international football following the ban.

Africa's football body subsequently gave a statement that the match will not be rescheduled and Sierra Leone will not be allowed to participate in the qualifiers till they honour the Fifa demands.

With the ban intact, Kenya could become the first nation to benefit from it by qualifying for the 2019 showpiece in Cameroon if they beat Ethiopia at the Kasarani Stadium Sunday.

The Harambee Stars held the Waliyas to a barren draw away Wednesday to keep them a top of the group on four points; three more points Sunday will be enough to end their 14-year wait to return to biggest African football celebration.

To ensure they beat Ethiopia, the government has allowed free entry to the stadium while the County government of Nairobi will offer free transport to the 60,000 sitter capacity venue using 150 buses.

Credit: KahawaTungu.com