Hibernian Manager Neil Lennon Bemoans Agyepong Injury's Ahead Of Celtic And Hearts Clashes

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon has lamented on the injury to Thomas Agyepong ahead of crunch clashes against Celtic and Hearts of Midlothian in the Scottish Premier League.

Agyepong has become a key cog for Lennon's outfit since joining from English Premiership champions Manchester City.

The former Right to Dream Academy star was supposed to play for Ghana in their African Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sierra Leone this week.

But the Edinburgh-based have been dealt a big blow following reports that Agyepong will be sidelined for at least three weeks, which will automatically rule him out of their crucial games against Celtic and Hearts of Midlothian.

He said: "Unfortunately, Thomas Agyepong picked up an injury while playing for Hibs."

"He had a scan and thought he could join the team, but he has been given three weeks off. So for that reason, he can't be part of the team."

"There is no intention of replacing him. We wish he were part of the team but you can't force him to play."

Hibs have to travel to Parkhead and Tynecastle before the end of the month and it seems certain he won't be able to call on Agyepong's services.

