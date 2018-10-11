Ghana Set To Grab SIX POINTS From Botched Sierra Leone Clash, Qualifiers Won't Be Rescheduled

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) could award Ghana with SIX POINTS from its botched back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Sierra Leone as the governing body has decided the matched won't be rescheduled.

The Caf Executive Committee could also decide to completely remove Sierra Leone from the qualifying group which means the Black Stars qualifying group will be left with three teams.

In that case Ghana won't gain the points but previous matches played by Leone Stars in the group would be declared null and void.

However, if Sierra Leone meets the FIFA conditions and returns to the qualifiers, they will lose the six points against Ghana which will put the Black Stars in commanding control of the group.

Caf said the matches were cancelled as Sierra Leone did not meet conditions for the lifting of the Fifa-imposed suspension of the country's FA.

African football's governing body has also confirmed that the matches will not be rescheduled.

However, Caf is yet to clarify whether the games will be awarded to Ghana.

It also added that it will decide on Sierra Leone's final two qualifiers against Kenya and Ethiopia at a later date.

"For the two last qualifying days for the Total African Cup of Nations 2019, the Caf Executive Committee will decide in due course depending on the Federation of Sierra Leone statement," Caf wrote in an e-mail.

Fifa acted because of sanctions imposed on the SLFA President Isha Johansen and General Secretary Christopher Kamara.

They have denied any wrongdoing and Fifa demanded their reinstatement.

Caf said the games had been "cancelled as SLFA did not meet the conditions stipulated in the letter sent by Caf on Fifa's decision to suspend the federation".

On Tuesday, Fifa rejected a request by the SLFA - signed by Isha Johansen in her capacity as President - to lift the suspension imposed last week.

The request was made after an emergency meeting of SLFA and sport ministry officials - featuring both excluded officials - which was aimed at trying to convince Fifa to rescind the ban.

But Fifa's basic demand that the President and General Secretary be reinstated has not been met, leading to the cancellation of the matches.

