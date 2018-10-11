Michael Essien Backs Chelsea To Win Premier League Title
Michael Essien, right, says Chelsea can win the title (Picture: Getty)
Michael Essien has backed Chelsea to beat Manchester City and Liverpool to the Premier League title this season.
The Blues finished fifth last term – 30 points adrift of City – but look revitalised under new manager Maurizio Sarri. They are yet to suffer a defeat in the Premier League and are joint-top of the table going into the second international break of the campaign.
Despite their superb start to the season, Maurizio Sarri has claimed City and Liverpool remain a step above his team. But Essien has been impressed by Chelsea’s start and insists they are capable of winning the title.
“It’s been good. They have had a very good start,” he said.
“They are playing very good football at the moment and winning games.”
“Fingers crossed they can continue this until the end. They can win it [the title].”
“The Premier League is there to be won so fingers crossed.”
Essien, who spent almost a decade at Stamford Bridge and won two Premier League titles with Chelsea, also reacted to speculation linking Eden Hazard with a move.
The Belgium international said on Monday that he still ‘dreamed’ of joining Real Madrid. ‘First of all, it’s still good to have him with us, he’s such a good footballer,’ Essien told Omnisport. ‘He had a very fantastic World Cup and he came back and he’s been doing very well at the moment.
