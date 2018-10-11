Lower-Tier Side Cheetah FC opens New Office In Kasoa

Ghana Division Two outfit Cheetah FC has opened an ultra-modern office ready for business at the club's current location inside Kasoa, a suburb of Accra.

The office which is open to the general public who will like to do business with the Club has a secretary, board room, waiting room, kitchen, toilet and trophy room.

Under the able leadership of Club President, bankroller and founder, Abdul Hayye Yartey, the Club has contributed immensely to the work force of the footballing community, producing some top class players who are now plying their trade in Europe and the rest of the world.

Notable among these players are New Castle United's Christian Atsu who is now a key feature for the senior nation men's football team, Black Stars.

Alhassan Wakaso, Mohammed Iddriss and his national under-17 colleague Emmanuel Toku and Ernest Ohemeng are but a few of the players that the Kasoa based side has produced in its short but illustrious existence.

Credit: Ghanasoccernews.com