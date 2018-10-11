Raphael Dwamena Drops Down The Pecking Order At UD Levante

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena is facing a difficult spell at Spanish side UD Levante after dropping down the pecking order.

Dwamena joined the Frogs on a four-year deal from Swiss side FC Zurich as the second most expensive player in the club's history after Vukcevic.

But the 23-year-old has failed to lock down a starting place after nine games into the campaign, playing 52 minutes in all the three games he has featured.

His only impressive performance came in the 3-0 win against Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin where he set up a goal for Morales.

Ahead of the match against Deportivo La Coruna, Dwamena was reported to be closing in on his first start of the season following an illness to leading marksman Roger Marti, but watched from the stands after being left out of the final squad.

Dwamena has not played a minute in an official match for a month now and it is clear that he has fallen down to fifth on the pecking order behind Roger, Mayoral, Morales and compatriot Boateng.

But there is no cause for alarm as he needs to take a cue from Boateng who struggled for playing minutes before the arrival of coach Paco Lopez. He needs time to adapt, both to his new team and to a league much more demanding than the Swiss Championship from which he comes.

