We Will Prove Our Worth Against Black Stars - Kotoko Captain

Asante Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong says his outfit are prepared to prove themselves against the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday.

The Ghana Premier League side will face the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi following the cancellation of the Black Stars’ AFCON 2019 qualifier with the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone by FIFA.

The versatile defender tells asantekotokosc.com the game would be ‘difficult’ but believes the Porcupines will give a good account of themselves.

“It would be a difficult task, but I trust my colleagues to pull strings together to cause a surprise,” stresses Amos Frimpong.

"It is a privilege for us to play with our senior national team. We would not be pushovers; no. We are coming to prove ourselves and make a statement not just for us as Kotoko players, but also the Premier League and all local players.”

The must-watch clash will mark the debut of the newly-signed head coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, and Amos Frimpong insists his side will showcase a beautiful football learned under the new trainer.

“Our supporters should come in their numbers to witness good football and also urge us on to victory," continues the skipper.

