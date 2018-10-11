Ghana To Play Friendly Against Namibia In Annual Presidential Cup

Namibia will host the Black Stars of Ghana at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in an intentional soccer friendly in honour of the country's President Hage Geingob next month.

The match will be played on Nov. 24 in the capital city Windhoek.

The announcement of the fifth edition of the Hage Geingob Cup took place yesterday.

Namibia Breweries (NBL), Manager Sponsorship and Events and Specialty Brands, Ian Stevenson, on behalf of NBL Managing Director Wessie van der Westhuizen said the football cup will enhance relationships between African countries and promote future tourism opportunities to the country.

The upcoming friendly will be sponsored by the country's brewing company, as well as mobile telecommunications firm, MTC. Other sponsors will include Namibia Wildlife Resorts, Air Namibia and Huawei.

Namibia Football Association, President, Frans Mbidi commended the organizers for their commitment to the cause of honouring the living legacy of the Head of State with the much needed international friendly for the national team.

"This competition has always been close to our hearts and its evolvement is incredible, from club football to national teams' football, we need to appreciate that and support the cause," he added.

Meanwhile, Namibia's national team will hope to defend the cup they won last year against rivals Zimbabwe.

