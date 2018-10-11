Mubarak Wakaso Eager To Move On From Car Accident

Ghana and Deportivo Alaves, midfielder Mubarak Wakaso, has spoken for the first time following a car crash he suffered hours before he joined the Black Stars camp for the cancelled Afcon qualifier against Sierra Leone.

The midfielder was on his way to Bilbao to catch a flight when the incident occurred but he managed to emerge unscathed.

"It is true that something like that happened but it isn’t something that I want to explain.

"It has already happened and as you can see I am okay.

"We just need to give thanks to God for saving me from such an incident.

"I want to forget about it and think ahead,” he told journalists.

It remains unclear if he will feature in the Black Stars friendly against Asante Kotoko on October 12.