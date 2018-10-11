We Will Use Kotoko Game To Assess Some Players - Ibrahim Tanko

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, Ibrahim Tanko says the friendly against Asante Kotoko on Friday will be used to asses the fringe players in the team.

The Black Stars will play the Ghana Premier League side at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday afternoon as a replacement for the cancelled Africa Cup of Nations game against Sierra Leone.

'We actually requested for the friendly against Kotoko, we didn't want to just leave like that,' he told the media.

'We believe playing against Kotoko will help us assess some of the players and further prepare us ahead of our next game against Ethiopia.'

The Black Stars have dropped to third in group F of the AFCON qualifiers after the game between Ethiopia and Kenya ended in a stalemate.

Ghana is waiting on CAF and FIFA over a decision on the cancelled fixture.