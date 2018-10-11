modernghana logo

39 minutes ago

CK Akunnor Sack Michael Yeboah For Reporting To Training Late

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
According to Footballmadeinghana.com, Asante Kotoko ace Michael Yeboah was sacked from the club's Adako Jachie training ground for reporting late.

C K Akunnor, who has been appointed to rejuvenate the club turned the player away for not being punctual.

Yeboah's excuse for being late was deemed implausible and had to be sent home.

Akunnor wants to stamp his authority in the team as he takes over training.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

