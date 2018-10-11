Ghanaian Trio In DR Congo To Sign For Ligue 1 Outfit Sanga Balende

Three Ghanaian players Justice Mensah, Isaac Amoah and Nana Koffi are in talks to sign for DR Congo outfit Sanga Balende.

The trio arrived in Mbujimayi to complete a move to the Stade Kashala Bonzola.

According to reports, Sanga Balende boss Lionel Charbonnier has expressed interest in tying them down.

The DR Congo Ligue 1 is underway and after three matches Sanga Balende are placed fifth with four points.

