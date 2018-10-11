modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Church Services Are Simply Canaanite Entertainment!!—letter To Eric In Ghan...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

Ghanaian Trio In DR Congo To Sign For Ligue 1 Outfit Sanga Balende

Ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian Trio In DR Congo To Sign For Ligue 1 Outfit Sanga Balende

Three Ghanaian players Justice Mensah, Isaac Amoah and Nana Koffi are in talks to sign for DR Congo outfit Sanga Balende.

The trio arrived in Mbujimayi to complete a move to the Stade Kashala Bonzola.

According to reports, Sanga Balende boss Lionel Charbonnier has expressed interest in tying them down.

The DR Congo Ligue 1 is underway and after three matches Sanga Balende are placed fifth with four points.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1what ever goes round comes round

By: unknown quot-img-1
body-container-line