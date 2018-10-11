2018 Youth Olympics: Busy Day For Team Ghana

Ghana will have a busy schedule today at the Summer Youth Olympics as four athletes will be competing in three different events. The day begins with weightlifter Sandra Mensimah Owusu who will be competing in the women’s 58kg event 1730GMT.

The 18-year-old who is yet to win any medal at a competitive level is looking forward to good showing later today. "I have trained and worked really hard to get here. I am going to give my best because this is a do or die affair. When I mount the stage, they will see the beast in me."

Next on the bill for Ghana will be beach volleyball pair of Eric Tsatsu and Kelvin Carboo who will be looking for a slot in the round of sixteen. They play Costa Rica at 1900GMT and must win that game to boost their qualification chances. Head coach of the Ghana side Mumuni Moro believes Costa Rica is a strong side but they are beatable. "I really studied them (Costa Rica) when they were playing against Monaco and saw their weak points. I have worked on my boys and we will capitalize on the weakness of the Costa Ricans to defeat them."

Wrapping up the day’s events for Ghana will be 400m runner Solomon Diafo who will take to the athletics track at 2020GMT. The 17-year old bronze medalist from the All Africa Games in Algiers knows what is at stake and is prepared for it. "When I get on to the tracks, I fear no-one except God. I know this is going to be tough looking at the people I will be competing with but I know I will make it. I am going to do my best to raise the flag of Ghana high."

Ghana is yet to win a medal at the summer youth Olympics happening in Buenos Aires. We were so close to one after swimming sensation Abeiku Ghana will not pick up any medal in swimming following Abeiku Jackson’s inability to qualify for the finals of the men’s 50m butterfly event yesterday.