Coach Hayford Positive Ahead Of Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON)

Bashiru Hayford, head coach for the senior national female team, the Black Queens, has said, he is very positive about his team's preparations and training schedules ahead of the upcoming Africa Women Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be hosted by Ghana.

Coach Bashiru noted that the team was lining up a training tour in an African country, with some intense friendly games before the tournament kicks-off from 17th November to 1st December 2018 in Accra and Cape Coast.

'We have a training tour outside Ghana to get one or two international games, before the tournament, but not outside Africa.

'We are looking at some countries in Africa, like Zambia, Ethiopia, Nigeria or Cote d'Ivoire, but all would depend on the balloting because most countries want to play us but don't know if they would be in same group with us, so as to not see each other's tactics.

According to the former Asante Kotoko coach, his team was ready for the 11th biennial championship and is awaiting some of his players who are now playing outside Ghana.

'We have about six of our players who played the WAFU tournament but are currently plying their trade outside Ghana. They are all professional players now, so we need to invite them to beef up the team.

'Alex Asante has assured us that they have sent their invitation letters to them and their clubs, with their tickets to be sent today and we are expecting them latest by next week.

'We need to get them on board to integrate into the team for our friendlies so they can know their strength as well, before coming out with our final list' he added.