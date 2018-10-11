FIFA Launches Maiden Global Strategy For Women's Football

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) on Tuesday, October 9 launched its first-ever global strategy for women’s football.

The strategy charts the course for how FIFA will work with confederations and Member Associations (MAs), clubs and players, the media, fans and other stakeholders to realise the full potential that exists within the women’s game.

A statement on FIFA’s official website read: “FIFA strongly believes that women’s football brings one very important benefit to the many young girls and women involved in the game – empowerment.”

“Encouraging empowerment through football, growing the game, getting more girls involved in it earlier and keeping women in football longer are all key elements of FIFA’s Women’s Football Strategy.”

Speaking at the launch of the FIFA’s global strategy for women’s football, Secretary General Fatma Samoura said: “As FIFA’s first female Secretary General I am proud to launch our first-ever global strategy for women’s football.”

She continued: “The women’s game is a top priority for FIFA and via our new strategy we will work hand-in-hand with our 211 member associations around the world to increase grassroots participation, enhance the commercial value of the women’s game and strengthen the structures surrounding women’s football to ensure that everything we do is sustainable and has strong results.

“Most importantly it will make football more accessible to girls and women and encourage female empowerment, a subject of great importance, now more than ever before,” she concluded.

​​​​​​Background

As part of its commitment to supporting and furthering the women’s game, FIFA established its first-ever Women’s Football Division in 2016 under Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman.

This Division worked closely with MAs around the world via workshops and special initiatives to assist them in bringing together key stakeholders to discuss, develop and implement their respective women’s football strategies and to ensure the greatest impact possible of their efforts to develop and grow the women’s game.

FIFA actively promotes women’s football worldwide through major competitions such as the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 and the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to be staged in Uruguay in November as well as events, campaigns and development programmes.