Ibrahim Tanko Not Sure Of Ayews Return To Black Stars

Deputy coach of the Black Stars, Ibrahim Tanko, has refused to confirm the return of Jordan Ayew and Dede Ayew back to the Black Stars.

The pair has not featured for the country since Ghana's 1:1 draw with Congo at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Multiple reports in the media suggest that the Swansea City loanees have become very difficult players to deal with in the national team thus Kwesi Appiah’s decision to keep them on the sidelines.

Despite the consistent snub, Tanko thinks the players are still in the good books of the team and could get a chance again.

“Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew are not problematic to the cause of the Black Stars as it has been speculated in the media and other places,” Tanko told Nhyira FM

“They always train well and cope with everything they are supposed to do so I’m unaware of the narratives outside there. They’re not troublesome.

“However, I am not promising them of a call-up in our subsequent games but they might get a chance to join the Black Stars team in the future.

"We want the best for the country so any player anywhere who can help us achieve the target is welcomed on board,” he added.

The Black Stars will face Asante Kotoko in Kumasi onFriday, October 12 after CAF cancelled the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group F doubleheader against Sierra Leone.