AFCON 2019 Qualifier: Kenya Leapfrog Ghana In Group F After Holding Ethiopia

Ethiopia failed to capitalize on their home advantage to record their second win in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as Kenya held them to a scoreless draw on Wednesday.

Despite the huge crowd at the Bahir Dar International Stadium, the Walias couldn't make it count.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama made a return for the Harambee Stars after missing the last qualifier against Ghana.

Abraham Mebratu made only one change to his squad that beat Sierra Leone a month ago.

Ethiopia dominated both halves of the encounter but squandered the little scoring opportunities that came their way as they had only two out of twelve shots on target.

The hosts came very close in breaking the game's duck in the second half but Shemeles Bekele saw his shot from outside the box struck the framework.

Kenya and Ethiopia are on four points from three games in Group F whereas Ghana have three points out of two matches.

The two sides meet in four days in Nairobi.

