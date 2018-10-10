Michael Essien Insists Maurizzio Sarri Has Brought Some "Feel Good Vibe" At The Club

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien says manager Maurizzio Sarri has brought a "feel good vibe" at the club and the players are buying into the Italian's philosopher.

The ex-Ghana international believes the former Napoli boss can steer the blues to success looking at the atmosphere at Cobham.

'The vibe is good. Everyone is happy. Cobham is a happy place. No one is complaining. The players are buying into what he wants,' he told thesun.co.uk.

'They are all going in the right direction. You can see it on the pitch.'

After a difficult campaign under Antonio Conte, Chelsea brought in Sarri with hopes of getting the team back on track.

Chelsea are second on the English Premier League table with 20 points same as leaders Manchester City and third place Liverpool.

The Blues have not lost a game in the ongoing campaign both in domestic and continental competitions.

