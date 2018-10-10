Former Inter Allies left back Abass Mohammed is training with Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko. According, reports, the 24-year-old who is available...
Left Back Abass Mohammed On Trial At Asante Kotoko
Former Inter Allies left back Abass Mohammed is training with Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko.
According, reports, the 24-year-old who is available on a free transfer is undergoing a trial ahead of a permanent move.
The player's representative Yusif Chibsah, a former Kotoko captain, who has ties with the club's executive chairman is pushing for the deal.
Last October, Mohammed made his Ghana debut in the 3-0 win over Saudi Arabia.
Mohammed has also played for USL side Harrisburg Islanders.
