Michael Essien Chooses Sadio Mane As Africa's Best Player In Europe

Former Ghana and Chelsea midfield kingpin, Michael Essien has chosen Sadio Mane over Mohammed Salah as the best African player at the moment.

The Senegalese forward has had a better start to the season than his club teammate Mohammed Salah.

Salah is struggling to replicate last season's form after scoring only three from the first eight games in the English Premier League.

"I think Mane, he was fantastic last season and yes he is doing well so far this year as well so am going for him," Essien said in an interview with CheekySport when asked about the best African player this season.

Mohammed Salah is the reigning African Footballer of the year after beating Sadio Mane and Pierre Emerick Augbamayeng of Gabon and Arsenal to the award last year.

Both Salah and Mane have been nominated for the Balon D'or after the list of 30 players were released on Monday.