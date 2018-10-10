Hearts of Oak Star Patrick Razak Completes Guinea Move

Guinean giants Horoya AC have completed the signing of Patrick Razak on a two-year deal from Hearts of Oak.

Horoya are reported to have paid the Ghanaian giants $150,000 for the services of the winger, who was on the wishlist of Asante Kotoko.

Razak, who arrived in the Guinean capital on Sunday in the company of CEO and Deputy CEO of Joy Industries Limited Dr Manfred Taykyi and Dr Harrison Tetteh, sealed the deal to beat CAF's transfer deadline on Wednesday, 10 October 2018.

He spent three years with Hearts since joining them from the Division One League club Tamale Utrecht.

Razak was one of the most exciting players on the local scene and was influential in Ghana's winning of the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup on home soil.