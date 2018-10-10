Kotoko To Renew Partnership With MTN

The management of Asante Kotoko on Tuesday met top officials of MTN to discuss matters relating to the corporate relationship between the club and its headline sponsor.

The Porcupine Warriors were represented by Chief Executive Officer, George Amoako; Policy Analyst, Dr. Amo Sarpong; and Director of Communications, Samuel Sarfo Duku (Esq).

Also at the meeting which was held at the MTN head office at Ridge in Accra, was Greater Accra Representative, Edmund Ackah, and his Deputy, Nana Kwame Dankwah.

George Amoako and his crew took office last month and thus used the occasion to introduce themselves to the telecommunication giants and also discuss issues of mutual benefits.

"Both parties were satisfied with the fallouts of the meeting, and we all left with the bond between us becoming stronger than ever before," George Amoako disclosed to asantekotokosc.com.