Sierra Leone In A State Of Shock After FIFA Cancels Qualifier Against Ghana

Fans in Sierra Leone are in a state of disbelief that FIFA stood to its grounds to cancel their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations double-header against Ghana.

The government failed to meet a FIFA deadline on Tuesday to re-instate Football Association president Isha Johansen and General Secretary Christopher Camara who were removed from office by the country's anti-corruption agency.

This was flouted and FIFA maintained the country was banned from all football activities.

Following an appeal by the SLFA to lift the ban on the country to enable them to play Ghana, FIFA refused and gave a Tuesday 5pm deadline for the two senior officers to be reinstated.

But Sierra Leone's Anti-Corruption Commissioner boss, Francis Ben Kaifala in a meeting with government officials and sports minister Ibrahim Nyelenkeh maintained that the ACC position remains the same after the deadline had elapsed.

Sierra Leone have three points from two matches in Group H after beating Kenya 2-1 at home in June last year but lost 1-0 at Ethiopia last month.

